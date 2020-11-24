LOOK: How’s this for a blast from the past? Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida is stunning in bikini and braids

Newly crowned Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida has been serving us lewks ever since she took up the mantle as the country’s most beautiful woman. Her trademark shaven head has made her the poster child for beauty that’s representative of a nation that doesn’t aspire to Western aesthetics. But believe it or not, there was a time that the Venda beauty didn’t sport a shaven head. This week, US-based magazine MEFeater took to Twitter with an appreciation post of the University of Witwatersrand student. Ok Miss South Africa 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/lBM2stNaTW — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) November 23, 2020 Showing off in a silver bikini and braids, Musida looked just as striking.

It didn’t take online users long to respond to the gorgeous photos.

Although it’s unclear when the picture was taken, judging by her Instagram account it must have been sometime in 2019.

The university graduate also wore longer locks for her graduation in September 2019 after posting a throwback video of the day.

The Limpopo-born beauty has just completed her homecoming tour.

Wearing her Buhle crown with confidence on her bald head, Musida visited Limpopo for the first time since she was named Miss SA 2020.

During the three-day parade, she had to deal with negative online comments.

If the online trolls affected her, Musida didn’t let it show; choosing instead to radiate in the warm welcome she received from fans back home.