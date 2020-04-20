LOOK: Murjoni makes sculptured beings from hair extensions

Murjoni Merriweather, a student from the Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA), has found better ways to express herself by creating sculptures using clay and hair extensions.

Her sculptures are based around real people and real experiences. Using clay portraits and video work, Merriweather is able to addresses and eliminate certain stereotypes. Unbelievable. Maryland art student makes sculptured beings using hair extensions.









She enjoys challenging the European standards of “beauty” that are placed on people of colour. Through her work, Merriweather insists on normalising what is natural about black bodies, loving and accepting them as they come.





Here are some of her greatest works that celebrate black beauty:



































