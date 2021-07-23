Look out for Nikiwe Dlova, one of the best hair creatives in Mzansi
Share this article:
It’s true when they say things get better with time. When I first knew of Nikiwe Dlova, it was at the Black Hair Matters Exhibition at the Eyethu Art Space in 2018.
I was fascinated by the hair extensions she created on an art drawing. I then followed her work and bumped into her a couple of times, but it was in March last year, when I finally got to be styled by her.
I still had locks then, and she had a stall at the Beauty Revolution with Stylin’. She was exactly the person I anticipated, so bubbly and super cool. To watch her grow into being one of the best hair creatives in Mzansi is beautiful. Of course, she’s done stunning hairpieces for well-known artists such as Busiswa, Boity, Nandi Madida, Shudufhadzo Musida and recently, Elsa Majimbo. However, she also makes sure to look the part.
As a fashionista, Dlova knows how to wear versatile statement hairpieces. We are intrigued by the colourful braided crown that not only she wears as a hair accessory but can also be used as a tennis racket.
Hair is so versatile!! My creativity is on 💯😁 pic.twitter.com/1UmHC9sRVk— Nikiwe Dlova (@Nix_indamix) July 21, 2021
“Last year, I decided to include the weaving technique into my hair art, and it has changed my perspective when it comes to hair, for instance, this headpiece can be a headpiece, a neck piece, wall art etc. I love how it has blended my love for fashion, art and textile into one, I hope this inspires you to change the way you look at things and see the best out of them,” Dlova said.
With her creative art, the Soweto-born star made it to the Design Indaba Emerging Creative class of 2021. With her work that celebrates the beauty of hair, she aims to show people how beautiful African culture is and how limitless our creative expression can be.
Below are some of her best works.