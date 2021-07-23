Look out for Nikiwe Dlova, one of the best hair creatives in Mzansi

I was fascinated by the hair extensions she created on an art drawing. I then followed her work and bumped into her a couple of times, but it was in March last year, when I finally got to be styled by her.

It’s true when they say things get better with time. When I first knew of Nikiwe Dlova, it was at the Black Hair Matters Exhibition at the Eyethu Art Space in 2018.

I still had locks then, and she had a stall at the Beauty Revolution with Stylin’. She was exactly the person I anticipated, so bubbly and super cool. To watch her grow into being one of the best hair creatives in Mzansi is beautiful. Of course, she’s done stunning hairpieces for well-known artists such as Busiswa, Boity, Nandi Madida, Shudufhadzo Musida and recently, Elsa Majimbo. However, she also makes sure to look the part.

As a fashionista, Dlova knows how to wear versatile statement hairpieces. We are intrigued by the colourful braided crown that not only she wears as a hair accessory but can also be used as a tennis racket.

Hair is so versatile!! My creativity is on 💯😁 pic.twitter.com/1UmHC9sRVk — Nikiwe Dlova (@Nix_indamix) July 21, 2021

“Last year, I decided to include the weaving technique into my hair art, and it has changed my perspective when it comes to hair, for instance, this headpiece can be a headpiece, a neck piece, wall art etc. I love how it has blended my love for fashion, art and textile into one, I hope this inspires you to change the way you look at things and see the best out of them,” Dlova said.