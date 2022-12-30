LOOK: The best of Symone’s hairstyles

American drag queen Symone is one of the most stylish queens.
The winner of the 13th season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” has been serving nothing but the hottest looks.
While we are hooked on her fashion sense, we cannot deny her daring hairstyles, which make her stand out from the rest.
Whether it’s coloured wigs, faux locs, braids, or big textured hair, she is always on par.
To celebrate the queen she is, we look at some of her hottest hairstyles.
The blonde statue
Notable hairstylist Gigi Goode did wonders on this hair. The fact that she could create a statue out of braids shows how talented she is. She reminds me of Nikiwe Dlova, one of South Africa’s most talented hairstylists.
The bouncy red curls
Remember in 2010 when red hair was on trend after the release of Rihanna’s “What’s My Name?” Well, Symone brought it back in 2021 and slayed from all angles.
The freaky Afro
Symone has a thing for monument hairstyles, and Goode knows how to bring them to life. That huge Afro crown was to die for.
The Tina Turner blonde
At the London Town Pride in July this year, Symone rocked blonde hair, giving Tina Turner vibes, and we couldn’t be more impressed.
Her looks are always impeccable because everything blends so well. From the make-up, hair and clothing to accessories, her team knows how to put together a killer look.
Below are more of her hottest hairstyles.