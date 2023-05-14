They say a woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life and we are wondering what the actress is on about. Multi-award-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o took a bald move and shaved off her hair.

She started cutting her hair in April when she removed her ‘sister locks’ (super thin dreadlocks). Taking to Instagram, she shared with over 10 million followers a picture of herself with a bald head. The image received lots of attention, with over 500 000 users liking it.

Judging from the caption, it seems Nyong'o cut her hair to honour Dora Milaje, a group of warriors who serve as the all-women special forces for Wakanda. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) She received lots of compliments from her followers, telling her she's beautiful. And while others tried to be funny towards her new look, one of her followers, @mopelolashittu, who has been bald for 25 years, stood up for her.

She said: “Why does everybody feel that hair defines a woman? Why does it even matter? Isn’t everybody on their OWN Personal JOURNEY in this life? Your Cut is bold, beautiful and fierce! Hair doesn’t define a person’s individual character anymore than race does. No matter what a person does, there's somebody that has to hate on THEIR Personal DECISIONS! Continue to be you because what you eat doesn’t make any of us crap! They need to get themselves some business!” Nyong’o’s bald look reminds me of Jada Pinkett-Smith, who cut her hair in July 2021. Pinkett-Smith was inspired by her daughter Willow Smith, who let go of her locs and went bald.

“Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT … my 50’s are about to be divinely lit with this shed,” Mrs Smith said at the time. The “Girls Trip” star has a history of hair loss, hence even when she had hair, she always kept it short.