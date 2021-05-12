Mamello Makha wins Darling Hair competition

On Friday, Darling hosted a hair show at Emoyeni Estate to reveal the Hair Winter Throne Collection.

Hosted by Scandal actress Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong, with a surprise performance by Limpopo’s rising star best known for her songs Tshanda Vhuya and Matorokisi, Makhadzi, the event included a hair competition.

The stylists were challenged to pick a box, with no knowledge of what hair was in the box. After selecting the boxes, they were given one hour to create a hairstyle with the latest Darling Hair Winter Throne Collection and showcase it to guests and three judges – Darling Hair marketing manager Phumzile Baliki, Siphesihle Ndaba of the hit TV show Gomora, and legendary hair icon Pat Managa.

Mamello Makha, of Exotic Beauty Salon, came first, walking away with R20 000 cash.

On winning the competition, she said: “The feeling was overwhelming and exciting at the same time. The competition meant a lot to me, as a hairstylist, owner of Mamello Makha Exotic Beauty Salon and Mamello Makha Exotic boutique.

“I went there with a positive attitude, knowing that I will win due to the creativity, effort and hard work that I always put in my work. Also, what pushed me to achieve my ultimate goal to win was the outfit I wore for the event. I looked stunning, the theme was ‘winter throne,’ and I believe that I interpreted it well. After all, I am a fashionista.”

Asked about her future plans, she said: “I will take this award as a motivation that will encourage me to push harder and make sure that I grow bigger because these are one of the things that keep me going. And with the prize money, I will renovate my new salon in Newtown Junction Mall.

The event was also attended by some celebrities, among them Ama Qamata of Netflix’s Blood and Water, Tshenolo Seabi of Isithembiso and Scandal fame, and the cast of Mzansi Magic’s telenovela, Gomora.