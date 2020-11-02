Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has no time for haters, claps back at Twitter troll

When Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe last year, it was a pivotal point for South African women. Finally, we had representation on a global stage. Here stood a black woman proud in her own skin and her shaven head, taking up space. Tunzi knows the responsibility that has been placed on her, and with more than 520K followers on Twitter, she chooses her words wisely when shining a light on issues that spark conversation. But the former Miss SA refused to be silenced last week when a tweep took a dig at her. Taking to social media, Tunzi congratulated her Miss SA successor Shudufhadzo Musida on taking the crown. “Blessings over your reign Queen,” wrote Tunzi, accompanied by a picture of Musida proudly wearing the Miss SA crown.

Instead of celebrating Musida’s win, one user chose instead to say that Tunzi encouraged women to keep their hair natural instead of wearing weaves.

Choosing to respond directly to the tweep, Tunzi said: “It’s actually not about that. It’s about autonomy.

“The ability of women expressing themselves however they choose to. It’s about saying we are all beautiful in our natural hair and in weaves for those who choose to.”

It's actually not about that. It's about autonomy. The ability of women expressing themselves however they choose to. It's about saying we are all beautiful in our natural hair and in weaves for those who choose to. It's not a competition but a celebration of ALL Women❤ https://t.co/YQsO4Z9y2l — Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) October 26, 2020

But it seems all is well between the two. @Lloyd_N_Tolo took the moment to apologise.

“I'd never bash anyone or bring them down on purpose, I wasn't raised that way,” he wrote.

“I thought I was just making an innocent joke. Not knowing that people would be offended.”