MPL launches clove oil hair food with Kwena Baloyi

Cultural ambassador Kwena Baloyi and local hair-care company MPL recently hosted the Fix Konversations “brunch experience“ to launch its new clove oil hair food.

At the event, held in Krugersdorp, guest changed into Trendy Furbish African print dresses “as a sign of unity”.

All 50 women were treated to an afternoon of pampering and “meaningful connections and conversations”. From guided meditations with Banesa Molauoa Tseki to live music performances by Leon John featuring Thato Mokoena, hair consultations and poetry readings, the day was all about healing from the inside out.

Women wearing Trendy Furbish dresses. Picture: Supplied.

About collaborating with MPL on the Fix Konversations – a platform for like-minded women to congregate and experience self-care and healing through several curated offers – Baloyi said: “It is a movement that makes sure we are without borders, and we extend our network circles as women through brands like MPL”.

MPL brand manager, Lerato Tikwayo, commented on the significance of launching a new product during the Fix Konversations.