MPL launches clove oil hair food with Kwena Baloyi
Cultural ambassador Kwena Baloyi and local hair-care company MPL recently hosted the Fix Konversations “brunch experience“ to launch its new clove oil hair food.
At the event, held in Krugersdorp, guest changed into Trendy Furbish African print dresses “as a sign of unity”.
All 50 women were treated to an afternoon of pampering and “meaningful connections and conversations”. From guided meditations with Banesa Molauoa Tseki to live music performances by Leon John featuring Thato Mokoena, hair consultations and poetry readings, the day was all about healing from the inside out.
About collaborating with MPL on the Fix Konversations – a platform for like-minded women to congregate and experience self-care and healing through several curated offers – Baloyi said: “It is a movement that makes sure we are without borders, and we extend our network circles as women through brands like MPL”.
MPL brand manager, Lerato Tikwayo, commented on the significance of launching a new product during the Fix Konversations.
She said: “MPL is a brand synonymous with research and understanding what is important to the market resulting in a range that offers effective treatment for maintaining strong and healthy hair, stimulating hair growth, and helping prevent hair loss. The synergy between our purpose and that of the Fix Konversations is why we chose to unveil our latest offer at the annual event, and it was so well received.”
Meanwhile, Baloyi is touring the Eastern Cape with travel podcaster Lelo Boyana.