Olivia Colman's hairdresser was terrified of giving her a dramatic new look hours before the Oscars.
The 'Crown' star showed off a blonde crop as she walked the red carpet at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre on Sunday, and though the style transformation had been planned for months, they only went for it earlier in the day.
Marcus Francis explained he and Olivia had discussed her colour change "back in November" and the actress was "100 percent [into it] from the beginning".
Marcus and colourist Jessie Verroca began the change at 8am on Sunday morning.
Asked if it was nerve-wracking to do the cut so close to the event's kick off time, he admitted: "That's an understatement. I like a little padding just in case."