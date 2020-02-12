Olivia Colman's hairdresser was terrified about her dramatic Oscar look









Olivia Colman arrives at the Oscars. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Olivia Colman's hairdresser was terrified of giving her a dramatic new look hours before the Oscars. The 'Crown' star showed off a blonde crop as she walked the red carpet at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre on Sunday, and though the style transformation had been planned for months, they only went for it earlier in the day. Marcus Francis explained he and Olivia had discussed her colour change "back in November" and the actress was "100 percent [into it] from the beginning". Marcus and colourist Jessie Verroca began the change at 8am on Sunday morning. Asked if it was nerve-wracking to do the cut so close to the event's kick off time, he admitted: "That's an understatement. I like a little padding just in case."

Marcus had shared details of how he styles Olivia's new crop on his Instagram account.

He wrote: "Blonde ambition. Nothing like a major change the DAY of the Oscars #oliviacolman looked stunning on her way to the Oscar red carpet.

"Hair #marcusfrancis using @betternatured

Hair color by me + @jessiestellarhair @sarahuslan @mirandaalmond

"I used Better Natured Moisturizing Shampoo, followed by the Moisturizing Masque after just bleaching her hair to platinum blonde.

"On towel dried hair, I applied the Better Natured Reshapeable Heat Lotion with a few spritzes of the Beach Texture Spray. I sculpted her hair into pics with my hands, drying it on low speed it started to set her hair into place.

"For finishing touches I used the Better Natured Strengthening Leave In Cream to piece out any extra kicks on the hair.

#betternatured #goodcleanfun #oscars #oscars2020 #hair #pixiecut #platinumblonde #hairstyles #redcarpet #beauty #bts (sic)"

And Jessie hailed working on the 'Favourite' star's dramatic change was a "dream".

She wrote on her own Instagram account: "Wow, what a day. Dreams do happen. Blonde ambition by moi & @marcusrfrancis Of course we used my favorite @redken and a little help from @wellahair #oliviacolman you are salt of the earth! (sic)"