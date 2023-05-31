Independent Online
‘There’s demons in NY’ - woman left fuming after stranger snatches her wig off her head in street

A woman had her wig pulled off her head. Picture: Pexels Brian jr Asare

Published 3h ago

Share

Never touch a woman’s hair, even if it’s a wig.

A New Yorker was left fuming after a passer-by snatched her wig off for no reason.

A TikTok video has gone viral showing furious Lizzy Ashliegh confronting a stranger in the street after he grabbed her green wig off of her head.

In the video, which has been viewed over 490k times, you hear her yelling, “Sir! For what f**king reason?!” in what appears to be a few seconds after the incident happened.

“This man just took off my wig and kept on walking. There’s demons in NY, I swear,” reads the overlay caption.

More on this

“For what reason did you take my wig off?” screamed Ashleigh, at the man who appears to be completely unperturbed, simply smiles at her and avoids her question.

“What made you think that was the good thing to do?” she continued. “Why’d you do that? What makes you think that that’s OK?”

“It’s not funny. You don’t even f**king know me. Do you hate women or something? Why did you take my wig off and keep walking,” she continues screaming.

His (apparent) buddies are seen trying to persuade the man to apologise to Ashliegh.

As he continues to smirk he says to them “[Apologise] For what?”.

@lizzyashmusic

Pardon my French but he needs one good ass whooping !!! 🤬![CDATA[]]>🤬![CDATA[]]>🤬

♬ original sound - Lizzy Ashliegh

TikTok users were left shocked by the stranger’s complete lack of remorse.

“For me, it's the fact his friend kept trying to make him apologize...I know they were so embarrassed to be with him atp...I'm sorry that happened you,” commented one user.

Another responded, “the way he’s acting like you’re literally not there is making me insannnneeee” while someone else commented, “He thinks it’s funny Lord…”

