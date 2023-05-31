‘There’s demons in NY’ - woman left fuming after stranger snatches her wig off her head in street

Never touch a woman’s hair, even if it’s a wig. A New Yorker was left fuming after a passer-by snatched her wig off for no reason.

A TikTok video has gone viral showing furious Lizzy Ashliegh confronting a stranger in the street after he grabbed her green wig off of her head. In the video, which has been viewed over 490k times, you hear her yelling, “Sir! For what f**king reason?!” in what appears to be a few seconds after the incident happened. “This man just took off my wig and kept on walking. There’s demons in NY, I swear,” reads the overlay caption.

“For what reason did you take my wig off?” screamed Ashleigh, at the man who appears to be completely unperturbed, simply smiles at her and avoids her question. “What made you think that was the good thing to do?” she continued. “Why’d you do that? What makes you think that that’s OK?” “It’s not funny. You don’t even f**king know me. Do you hate women or something? Why did you take my wig off and keep walking,” she continues screaming.

His (apparent) buddies are seen trying to persuade the man to apologise to Ashliegh. As he continues to smirk he says to them “[Apologise] For what?”. @lizzyashmusic Pardon my French but he needs one good ass whooping !!! 🤬![CDATA[]]>🤬![CDATA[]]>🤬 ♬ original sound - Lizzy Ashliegh TikTok users were left shocked by the stranger’s complete lack of remorse.