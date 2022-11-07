Thuso Mbedu reminisces about her crowning glory during ‘The Woman King’ preparations

Following the great feedback and reviews the film has been getting, the Pietermaritzburg-born star took to Instagram to appreciate the hair department she’s worked with when preparing for the film.

The film, which premiered on September 16 in the US and September 30 in South Africa, is being marketed as its stars are doing media tours.

“One of my favourite parts of prep for the movie was the conversations around hair, make-up and costume. It was delightful as I got to collaborate with the brilliant department heads in making decisions about further crafting Nawi. The hair department head (Louisa Anthony) and I went through numerous inspirational pictures of different hairstyles. (This particular hairstyle wouldn’t have worked for Nawi, but it left a mark in my mind). At this moment, I wanted to throwback to that part of the process and honour those who inspired it.”

For the media tour, Mbedu came home, where she got lots of love. She reconnected with her former colleagues, and on the last day of her media tour, she went back to her roots to show gratitude.

“It was very important to me to wrap up the South African press tour with a visit to the land of my birth – KwaZulu Natal. We started at my high school, GHS @live.green.white, before heading to UKZN Howard campus, @ukhozi_fm and @gagasifm. We ended the night by joining the KZN Film Commission, which hosted a screening of your film at Gateway Shopping Centre. My heart is full, and I am grateful. Thank you to every single person who made this press tour happen in the way that it did. @_rtcstudios I really cannot thank you enough for documenting this entire experience.”