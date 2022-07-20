Trendy hairstyles to try this winter

After two years of Covid-19, live award shows returned at the beginning of 2022, offering our favourite A-listers plenty of chances to flaunt their fresh post-pandemic looks. This winter, we’re seeing a major revival of past trends, giving 2022 real nostalgic energy. Think hairstyles from the 70s, 80s and 90s, but with a modern twist.

Keen to try something new? Get ready to add these trends to your inspiration folder: Natural textures The inspo: Rihanna and Tracee Ellis Ross

Texture is big this winter, and if you’ve thought about going natural, now is the time. Whether your hair is naturally curly, coily or wavy, it’s time to ditch the straightener and embrace your natural texture. Reminiscent of the 80s, it’s all about celebrating curls, coils and afros. Image:Tracee Ellis Ross; Instagram Copper brunette

The inspo: Zendaya and Kendall Jenner Also referred to as “luxury copper”, this is the hottest hair colour of the season, and finally, it’s a colour totally attainable by brunettes! Warm and full-bodied, the colour is rich and luxurious – just what the chilly season calls for. Box braids

The inspo: Keke Palmer Protective hairstyles are low maintenance and keep your natural hair away from being exposed to the sun, heat, and other damaging agents. This hairstyle's timeless appeal and great adaptability are two more reasons to appreciate it. Box braids, Keke Palmer: Image by Mr. D. Adams Instagram Sleek ponytail

The inspo: Bella Hadid A versatile style for straight hair, the sleek ponytail is easy to wear, any time of the day or night. The key to perfecting it, is to use a fine-tooth comb to smooth out any bumps once your hair’s been pulled back.

Use a gel or mousse over the top for a smooth finish and to flatten any flyaways. It smoothes frizz, protects against humidity and holds hair in place without it drying or flaking. Sleek ponytail, Image; Bella Hadid Instagram The classic bob The inspo: Dakota Johnson