Ponytail for Veronica Beard Fall/Winter 2019. Picture: Jason Carter Rinaldi.

Moroccan Oil Artistic Director Kevin Hughes made a statement at New York Fashion Week with trendy hairstyles.



Held at New York City on February 8-16, NYWF saw prominent hairstylists such as Hughes play around with hair to compliment the lush clothes showcased by the designers.





Hughes focused on straight, wavy, and curly hairdos- embracing every woman's natural texture.





Curly hair by Kevin Hughes. Picture: Jason Carter Rinaldi for Moroccanoil.





“This look was inspired by a city-chic woman who has been dropped in the middle of the woods,” says Hughes.





Get the look: Ponytail