Moroccan Oil Artistic Director Kevin Hughes made a statement at New York Fashion Week with trendy hairstyles.
Held at New York City on February 8-16, NYWF saw prominent hairstylists such as Hughes play around with hair to compliment the lush clothes showcased by the designers.
Hughes focused on straight, wavy, and curly hairdos- embracing every woman's natural texture.
Curly hair by Kevin Hughes. Picture: Jason Carter Rinaldi for Moroccanoil.
“This look was inspired by a city-chic woman who has been dropped in the middle of the woods,” says Hughes.
Get the look: Ponytail
- On damp hair, use a dime size amount of Moroccanoil Treatment –or Moroccanoil Treatment Light for finer tones—to provide the perfect foundation for styling.
- Use a hydrating styling cream from mid-lengths to ends and blow dry using the boar bristle classic brush and professional ceramic hairdryer.
- Put in a centre parting.
- Gather the hair low at the nape of the neck and use elastic and secure hair in a low ponytail.
- Gently pull the hair above the elastic to release the top portion of the hair so it has an undone, soft feel and gives you a beautiful profile silhouette.
- Finish the look with luminous hairspray strong.
- Place a piece of fabric or a scarf around the elastic and double knot and create a one-sided bow.
- DESIGN TIP: To add more texture to the hair, use a professional series titanium curling iron to create a slight bend throughout the hair.
Stylish ponytail. Picture: Jason Carter Rinaldi for Moroccanoil.