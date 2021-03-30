Wash day should be a self-care day, says Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson wants people to think of hair wash day as a self-care day instead of a chore.

The 50-year-old actress launched her haircare range TPH by Taraji Henson in 2020 in the hope that she would inspire people to see washing their tresses as an act of self-care.

Speaking in a clip on Instagram, she said: "We at TPH want you to think of wash day as self-care day. Don't think of it as a chore or a task, think of it as taking care of yourself starting with your scalp."

The former 'Empire' star also shared her current wash day routine using her favourite products from her haircare line, which help to keep her curls clean without stripping any moisture from her strands.

She explained: "Never Salty is the first step in your wash routine and what I love about Never Salty is it cleanses build-up from your scalp from the products you've been using. "Master Cleanse is a detox for your scalp after you exfoliate your scalp with Never Salty, now you must wash your scalp with our Detox Master Cleanse scalp shampoo.