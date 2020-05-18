WATCH: Siya Kolisi gets a 'lockdown haircut' and chops it all off

So what do you do when you need to cut your hair but can't because your barber or salon aren't open? Well in the case of Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi, you let a family member cut your hair and hope for the best.

This week Kolisi was done with his long hair all thanks to the lockdown and was determined to cut it, even if it meant taking a risk by letting a family member cut it. With the lockdown keeping us from living life the way we knew it before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, its no wonder people have to resort to unconventional solutions.





The Bear, as he is affectionately known, posted a video of himself getting a haircut by who appears to be his younger brother.





He captioned the video: "Kutough, kutricky kuwow! Do not ask your family members to cut your hair".





In the video he sings a traditional song.





See full video below:













Kolisi seemed to be happy with the outcome as he posted a picture of his fresh cut while he was putting together the family Sunday braai at home.









Celebrities like Unathi Nkayi, Vusi Nova, Maps Maponyane and Moshe Ndiki all found the video funny and left laughing emoji comments on it.