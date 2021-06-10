WATCH: The Wolf Cut is now one of the biggest trends on TikTok
TikTok is one of the most famous social media platforms, loved by young people who use it to showcase their creativity.
With new trends continuously introduced, the current biggest hair trend on TikTok is the Wolf Cut.
Popular amongst Gen Z, the wolf cut is reported to have originated in the salons of South Korea. Its name is derived from the wild, untamed look that the hair layers create after getting the cut, resembling the fur of a wolf.
To create this hairstyle, people usually tie their long hair into a high unicorn bun and then cut the bun into half before letting the hair go loose and, viola, you have the wolf cut. Although you can go to a professional salon to get it done, most teenagers prefer the DIY method at home because that’s where the fun is.
And the most exhilarating part about it is that the people who partake in the wolf cut challenge do it during the odd hours, usually between 1am and 2am, with the caption “wolf-mullet cut. This is your sign, do it!”
They do this with Olivia Rodrigo’s Good For You playing on the background.
So far, the trend has gained momentum worldwide, with over 338.5 million videos attached to the #wolfcut challenge.
Watch: Our favourite #wolfcut challenges
@yagirll_sienna
I did it, and I love it##greenscreen ##greenscreenvideo ##fyp ##fypシ ##hair##wolfcut##mullet♬ good 4 u - Olivia Rodrigo
@joycemehhh
Tiktok made me do this ##hair ##wolfcut ##mullet ##fyp ##fypシツ♬ good 4 u - Olivia Rodrigo
@krenare.tahiri
I fudged up but if it’s still long😀 ##wolfcut ##haircut ##stillgoingstrong♬ good 4 u - Olivia Rodrigo
@b.txh7
it looks way better i’ll be back when it’s washed ##wolfcut ##curlyhair ##hair ##TostitosUnspokenBonds ##MaxPlumpJump♬ good 4 u - mommy
@kimmikupcakes
this was a roller coaster of emotions ##InTheHeightsChallenge ##FriendsReunion ##wolfcut♬ good 4 u - Olivia Rodrigo
Before the wolf cut, the 60s “mod eye” was the hottest trend on TikTok. The makeup trend, which attracted more than 60 million views on TikTok, was first made famous in the 1960s, by stars such as supermodel Twiggy and Cher.
After being on and off the beauty trends in the last 50 years, it finally made its comeback and gained popularity.
Another popular trend was tie-dye which was popular in the 1960s. When it made a comeback in 2020, TikTokers dyed their clothes using bright colours, such as blue, pink and yellow. The tie-dye challenge attracted more than 4.6 billion viewers on TikTok.