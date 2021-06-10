WATCH: The Wolf Cut is now one of the biggest trends on TikTok

TikTok is one of the most famous social media platforms, loved by young people who use it to showcase their creativity. With new trends continuously introduced, the current biggest hair trend on TikTok is the Wolf Cut.

Popular amongst Gen Z, the wolf cut is reported to have originated in the salons of South Korea. Its name is derived from the wild, untamed look that the hair layers create after getting the cut, resembling the fur of a wolf. To create this hairstyle, people usually tie their long hair into a high unicorn bun and then cut the bun into half before letting the hair go loose and, viola, you have the wolf cut. Although you can go to a professional salon to get it done, most teenagers prefer the DIY method at home because that’s where the fun is. And the most exhilarating part about it is that the people who partake in the wolf cut challenge do it during the odd hours, usually between 1am and 2am, with the caption “wolf-mullet cut. This is your sign, do it!”