What really causes hair loss?
The hair conversation is a tricky one. While some people have nothing to worry about, others suffer from hair loss, and while some accept it, many feel uncomfortable and insecure.
According to experts, an average person loses about 100 hairs a day. These hairs grow back, and with constant hair loss and regrowth, daily shedding isn’t noticeable.
However, when these hairs do not grow back, or when a person experiences shedding that far exceeds 100 hairs a day, they are believed to be experiencing hair loss.
John Hopkins Medicine has reported that almost half of African women experience hair loss at some point in their lives.
Many things cause hair loss but these are the most common ones:
Genetics
Certain types of hair loss are genetic and, unfortunately, there is little or nothing that can be done about it. It is commonly known as alopecia areata or female pattern hair loss.
Lifestyle
Stress and an unhealthy diet can lead to hair loss. Many women report experiencing hair loss during severely stressful periods of their lives. Luckily, in most cases the hair grows back after the stressful period ends.
Tension hairstyles
There is a hair condition called traction alopecia, which refers to a type of hair loss that occurs whenhair is repeatedly pulled, which can result from high-tension hairstyles. The hairstyles include braids and dreadlocks. Also, people who use chemicals to treat or straighten their hair are likely to experience hair loss.