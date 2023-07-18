Why must kids always choose violence? Olympia outs mom Serena Williams for wearing a wig

Having kids can be such a joy. This is true until they start talking and blabbering on and on about anything and everything.

And what’s more, is that they will do it anywhere they please. Having said that, one has to embrace their innocence while they are still young. However, that innocence can sometimes be an embarrassment at the worst of times.

Tennis sensation Serena Williams recently took to Twitter to share what some women would consider an embarrassing moment she experienced with her five-year-old daughter Olympia. In the tweet, she explains that a “nice lady” told her that she loved her hair. After Williams replied with, “Awww Thanks!” ​Olympia responded, “It’s a WIG!!!”

Nice lady: I love your hair

Me: Awww Thanks!

Olympia : It’s a WIG!!! — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 16, 2023 While this is the truth, I don’t think that the 23 Grand Slam-winner was expecting her daughter to just blurt it out to a complete stranger. Many of her fans felt for Williams and knew exactly what she went through as they could relate to her story.

Serena Williams with her daughter Olympia. Picture: Instagram/serenawilliams “Relatable. Been there. Got a t-shirt! My child was telling everybody my business from toddlerism to 6th grade. (She's going into 7th this year.),” responded one of her fans.

Others commented on the fact that kids truly have no filter and will always speak their minds. “I'm telling you these kids just won't let moms be great!” joked one person. Another said, “Proof positive that small kids everywhere have nary a filter,” while another joked, “kids will humble you every time.”