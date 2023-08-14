Elon Musk jokes he’s going to start posting nudes on Twitter

The 52-year-old business magnate bought the social media platform - which was formerly known as Twitter - last year in a deal thought to be worth $44-billion and has now teased followers that he could be posting NSFW content on the microblogging site.

In terms of reactions, the post received more than half a million 'likes', 32,000 reposts as well as over 4,000 bookmarks and was quoted by other users of the site thousands of times, many of whom questioned "Is he joking?".

One fan was quick to label the Tesla founder Musk - who is one of the richest men in the world with a net worth of $225-billion - as the "meme king" and decreed "Long live Elon", alongside their own meme of the businessman sitting on a throne in a hooded garment.

One fan joked: "So that’s why you renamed the platform to X" before the Elon Musk Parody account - which itself has garnered almost one million followers for its satirical take on the CEO - shared that Musk was "excited to share [his] first X-Video too!" following the teaser.