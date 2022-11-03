Local couple launch South Africa’s first skincare range for men

As a person raised by men (my father and brother), I’d be lying if I said I’ve seen them invest in a proper skincare routine. They used regular soap and body lotion on their faces, which according to most men, is normal.

However, with the rise of skincare brands, most men are starting to realise the difference a proper regime has on one’s skin. Just like women, men want products that can work on their skin instead of using bar soap as a multi-purpose. Local couple Stuart and Camilla Berry saw a gap in the market and decided to launch South Africa’s first skincare range for men.

FACE for Him is a new premium skincare range designed for local men looking for simple yet effective skincare. Your face is sensitive, that’s why it needs its own cleanser and not the soap you use on the body. Picture: Supplied. The idea came about when Camilla introduced Stuart to her skincare routine, and after seeing the difference in his skin, Stuart was hooked. They then decided to create an accessible, simple skincare offering for men like him.

“While it isn’t an around the braai type of conversation, countless men want to know what they should be using. “Men are less likely to research skincare the way women do and want to be provided with an effective solution which requires minimal effort on their part.” Stuart shares the following 4-step skincare routine.

