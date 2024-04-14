It’s abundantly clear that cosmetic surgery and aesthetic treatments have become more and more common among women, with people barely batting an eyelid at the mention of botox injections or fillers. However, it’s not only women who have become more comfortable with these types of cosmetic treatments, but men too.

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, between 2000 to 2020 there has been a 182% increase in Botox injections for men. Additionally, cosmetic surgery and non-surgical aesthetic procedures among men have risen by 29% between 2000 and 2018 and enhancements to the male appearance continue to gain momentum. “There are several reasons for an increase in males seeking aesthetic treatments,” says the Cape Town-based Dr Alek Nikolic, an aesthetic medicine specialist and owner of Aesthetic Facial Enhancement.

“It is becoming more acceptable socially for men to have treatments. Males are also starting to realise that they can look on the outside the same as they are feeling on the inside. And they are being urged on by their female counterparts who are having treatments done,” he says. As the world continues to become more accepting of aesthetic enhancements, self-care and men’s beauty standards, it’s evident that men also want to look and feel their best. Social media, endless Zoom meetings, and how the media portrays individuals have increased pressure across the board to look one’s best with more men looking for short and long-term treatments in their quest for beauty.

Even though there used to be negative connotations around men having plastic surgery, this has certainly changed. “Men are realising that looking after one’s health includes looking younger. Also, the advent of male celebrities being more open about certain treatments has allowed men to explore the possibilities,” says Dr Nikolic. “I feel that South African men are still new to these treatments but their concerns and needs are similar to international trends. There is an emphasis on wanting to achieve natural-looking results so that others do not know they have had any work done.”

When it comes to what kind of procedures men are having done, Botox remains one of the most popular. Men have Botox done to treat frown lines. Picture: Freepik Men have botox done to treat frown lines, crow's feet and hyperhidrosis which is excessive sweating. Another popular treatment is soft tissue fillers.

This is used to help with jawline definition, enhancing chins and under-eye bags. Dermapen, which assists with skin regeneration, and chemical peels which are ideal for exfoliation, brightening and hydrating the skin are other treatments that more men are looking into. When it comes to invasive procedures Dr Nikolic believes that the current popular treatments will lead the trend for the future including jawline definition, eyelid rejuvenation, neck lift, nasal rejuvenation, chin augmentation, liposuction, and male breast reduction.

Before having any cosmetic procedure done, he says that all patients have to go through a full consultation. The consultation starts with a full examination of the face/neck and any other areas of concern. Followed by an in-depth discussion of the changes noted on examination.

He then presents all the possible treatment options both surgical and non-surgical to the patient. Thereafter, they make sure the patient has a good understanding of what was discussed and that the patient has realistic expectations. If there is any concern the patient is referred to a professional for counselling before any treatments are considered.

“I would advise anyone considering aesthetic treatments to do their research, consult with qualified medical doctors, and consider all aspects of the procedure including their desired results before proceeding,” says Dr Nikolic. “I’d also recommend consulting with a practitioner that understands the male face and treats men regularly.” Dr Nikolic is a renowned specialist in aesthetic medicine and is at the forefront of the latest developments in his field.

With a focus on skin care, skin ingredients, and cosmetic dermatology treatments such as lasers, chemical peels, Botulinum toxin, and Dermal Fillers, he has performed over 20000 procedures to date and is responsible for training many medical practitioners both locally and internationally. With over 24 years in private practice, he has lectured and performed live demonstrations across the globe, including Bangkok, Rome, Paris, Monte Carlo, Prague, and Warsaw. So how much would it cost to have treatments like Botox and fillers done?