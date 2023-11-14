Prince William just got voted world’s sexiest bald man of 2023. Confused? So are we

World’s sexiest bald man title - who even knew such a thing existed? Well, it does and the list for 2023 has been announced by SEO agency Reboot.

So, what the agency did was examine golden ratio facial proximity, cranial shine factor, voice attractiveness and global search interest to produce a whole new ranking of the world's sexiest bald men. And according to them, it’s all backed by science. Surprisingly, Britain’s Price William tops the charts, followed by Vin Diesel. Terry Crews finishes off the list of 10. If you want to know how Reboot and science chose the sexiest bald men of 2023, read further...

1. Prince William Scoring 9.88/10, The Prince of Wales has, once again, been crowned the sexiest bald man of 2023 after clinching the title back in 2021. William is having somewhat of a renaissance, with 37,000 fans (roughly 9,500 more than Vin Diesel) around the globe scouring for “shirtless” and “naked” images of the British royal.

Not only that, his smooth scalp scores a 74% for shine factor, his face a 72% score on the golden ratio and his voice an attractive score of 9.91 out of ten. Picture: Reboot/Supplied

2. Vin Diesel Despite claiming the title of sexiest bald man in 2022, Vin Diesel has been dethroned in 2023, ranking in second place and a final sexy score of 8.81/10. Diesel’s bald head ranked number one for shine factor out of all the celebrities compared as part of the study, with a score of 74%.

Additionally, his deep sultry voice scored an 8.83 out of ten for attractiveness. 3. Jason Statham Jason Statham is renowned for his good looks and charm, scoring him a total of 8.51/10.

Statham is a winner when it comes to the golden ratio, with the top facial symmetry score (79%) on the list. The British actor also boasts 26,000 global yearly searches for him “shirtless” and “naked” to testify to his desirable physique, and an appealing cranial shine factor score of 73%.

Jason Statham is renowned for his good looks and charm, scoring him a total of 8.51/10. Picture: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni 4. Samuel L. Jackson The 74-year-old appears to be ageing like fine wine, carrying a net worth of $250-million, and scoring a golden ratio of 73%.

With a deep and confident voice, the respected American actor achieves a 7.36 for vocal attractiveness, earning him an overall sexiness score of 7.31/10. 5. Jeff Bezos Money talks, and it has certainly landed the world’s second richest man a top spot on this list.