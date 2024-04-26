Ever wonder what celebs carry in their handbags? Well, you’d be surprised to see what South African star Tyla carries in hers. In a recent interview with British Vogue, the superstar shared what she always carries around with her.

Unpacking her white Givenchy bag, we get to see what she lugs around. While, like most women, she has the usual lip gloss, perfume and a pair of sunglasses in her bag, she also carries a big bag of maize meal in her bag. As she whips it out of her bag she says: “This is what we call maize meal.”

“So in South Africa, we use this to make pap. Pap is like this (the maize meal) and hot water and some salt. It’s a workout to make,” she adds. Another interesting thing in her bag is a bottle of Tabasco sauce because she says that she struggles so much with food when she’s travelling and she finds the food to be bland. We all know how amazing Vaseline is, and most of us have a small tub in our bags, but Tyla has a very special, bedazzled one that even has her name on it. “You cannot go wrong with Vaseline,” she adds.

She even carries a small candle in her bag. “I travel so much and I’m in so many different hotels, so when I keep a candle with the same scents it feels like I’m at home,” she says. Watch the full video to find out what else the star carries in her bag.