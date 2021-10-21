7 bridal nail ideas for your wedding day

From blooming florals to trendy wisps of white over a nude base, we’ve got you covered with all the latest wedding-day nail trends. 7 bridal nail ideas for the wedding day:

Florals View this post on Instagram A post shared by BASE COAT (@beauty_basecoat) Dainty florals are the perfect pretty option for a bride looking for something a little more unique, but not too out there on their wedding day. They can be lively and bright with lots of bold colours and fancy flourishes or more muted and minimalist with pastel shades. Metallic gold French tips

View this post on Instagram A post shared by From Brides With Love│Weddings (@frombrideswithlove) The go-to manicure for brides has been white French tips with clear nail polish. But, as classic as they are, they can be kind of boring and get lost among the hair make-up and dress. If you want your nails to stand out a bit more, swop out the white tip for a metallic gold finish and nude nail polish base for a glitzy twist. Something blue View this post on Instagram A post shared by Island Bride Jamaica (@islandbridejamaica) A beautiful blue manicure is a clever way to incorporate the ‘something blue’ tradition into your wedding look. This saying is common for traditional weddings and originates from an Old English rhyme that refers to having certain items as symbols of good luck. From a light eggshell to royal blue, you can go as bold and as daring as you like. For something more subtle, small blue flowers over a French mani or blue diamanté studs for a bit of sparkle.

Heart tips View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sage Hair Salon | Lyneham (@_sagehairsalon) Another fun twist on the classic French manicure are these gorgeous heart-tipped nails. These are in white, for a more traditional, elegant look but they could be in any shade you prefer, perhaps one that incorporates some of the colours from the wedding palette. Fall hues

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber & Stone Beauty (@amberandstonebeauty) Brown is always super trendy for the autumn months. If you’re having a wedding in the countryside or during the cold months this colour combination is perfect. With white floral accents that pop against the muted beige and brown hues, it will tie together seamlessly with a white dress. White swirls View this post on Instagram A post shared by Château Nadia (@chateau.nadia) A gorgeous nude base enhanced by wispy swirls is the manicure style of the summer seasons. From celebrities to influencers, everyone has been donning these stylish nails, sharing snaps onto social media. For brides, white and nude is the perfect way to go, but gold or silver accents would definitely elevate the look.