Blood is thicker than water? Or maybe not as bride uninvites her sister to her wedding

A wedding ceremony marks the beginning of your marriage. It’s where you and your partner declare your chosen promises and vows in front of everyone you love. Simply put, this is where you and your partner celebrate your commitment together.

But what if one of the important people in your life cannot be a part of your celebration because of possibly ‘irreconcilable’ differences? One bride took to Reddit to ask if she was being an as*%hole for uninviting her sister after she stated that she did not feel comfortable going to a Catholic church because of her religion. The sister can't attend the religious ceremony, but she would love to go to the party and participate in everything, just not the ceremony, the bride wrote.

“My sister, (Kate), and I have different religions, am Catholic and she is evangelical. We have our ideological differences, but we have a very close relationship, after all, it was just me, her, and my mother our entire childhood.” “I was proposed to 3 months ago, I decided I would have MoH (maid of honour) as my sister and no bridesmaid, my fiance agreed and only chose his best friend”, said the bride. She said a religious service would be held at the church as part of the wedding, and there would also be a reception, where the party would continue. As expected everyone was jovial in spirit, including Kate. But during the preparations, the bride said her sister had learned that the ceremony would be held in a church and seemed uncomfortable.

“For me, it's important to get married in a church,” she said. Related video:

She said when her sister had called her for coffee, she shared her discomfort, telling the bride-to-be: "I don't feel comfortable going into churches other than my own, but I will participate in everything else." The bride told her sister: “I wish all the people I love were there, including you.”

The bride also admitted that she also did not feel at ease in other churches, but "I went with the greatest honor (SIC) to your wedding because I knew it was important to you as well as to me." Kate has dug her heels in and refuses to budge. Admitting that she felt defeated, the bride said "I was so sad and tired that I just got up and walked away“. After sitting on her dilemma she called her sister and told her: "If one of the people I love the most can't stay 2 hours at the most important moment for me, even though I asked them to be there for me and not for our religion... then I think you should not come to my wedding. If you can't concede (to) me, then I should not make one for you."

“She keeps texting me saying that I'm overreacting and that I should respect her stance. She and my mother are pressuring me to go back on my decision,” she told other Reddit users. One user commented: “If her faith is that fragile that being in a building where people practice a slightly different method of faith, to the same God she worships, then she is beyond ridiculous. Write her off, her fragile faith is more important to her than family.” “A MOH who feels OK with refusing to be at the wedding. Unbelievable.”