Bought a cheap wedding gift? In that case, a cheap meal for you

Weddings are one of the most expensive events to pull off. Therefore many couples expect to receive a gift or two from family and friends. Some people plan big weddings hoping that, in return, they’ll receive a big gift. But that’s not always the case. In some cases, couples are keen on the idea of receiving monetary gifts to get all that cash back spent on the wedding.

South African wedding planners say couples and families spend between R70 000 and R80 000 on weddings. That’s a lot of money to give out, especially for young couples. However, how would you feel if your gift determined your meal for the duration of the wedding? One couple did it exactly that and posted it on Reddit. There were levels to what you get to indulge in. There were meal cards given that were priced out in numbered tiers that included "Loving Gift", "Silver Gift", "Golden Gift" and "Platinum Gift," see? Levels.