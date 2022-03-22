Bride left ’traumatised’ after guests leave wedding after just 15 minutes

For Nisrina Sayeed, her wedding day was supposed to be a memorable moment. Unfortunately, the memory is an unhappy one.

Sayeed’s family and her husband had spent £35 000 (about R690 000) on their special day, only to have their invited guests leave soon after they arrived. Taking to TikTok, she shared a video of herself and her groom entering the wedding reception, and promised if the post went viral, she’d “spill the tea from the beginning of the story”. Dressed in a beautiful wedding dress, she wrote alongside the post: “Thinking about how me & my husband (and my family) spent £35k just to have people leave with takeaway food and literally stay for 15-30 mins.

In a follow-up video, Sayeed explained her expectations versus reality. “So, there were a few things that were supposed to happen that didn’t happen at my wedding,” she said. The couple were supposed to have the wedding over the weekend and a buffet-style dinner.

The black and gold colour theme were supposed to be for their engagement, and not the wedding. “The original plan was to have the engagement, the Nikah (Muslim ceremony) and then the big wedding reception,” she said. And then Covid-19 happened which meant the couple had to change their plans.

