Cape Town businesswomen join forces to create curvy bridal collection

In 2020, we saw many couples having to postpone their weddings in the hope that the strict lockdown laws due to the Covid-19 pandemic would pass and things would go back to normality so that they could then have their dream weddings. We’re just a few weeks into 2021, and things haven’t changed. During the strict lockdown period, couples found creative ways to celebrate their wedding day. From virtual weddings to smaller, more intimate weddings, love certainly found a way. This hasn’t stopped brides from going all out on their wedding dresses.

Just because a woman can’t walk down the aisle in a packed church or have that first dance in a spectacular venue, doesn’t mean she cant look amazing.

For most women, finding the wedding dress of her dreams can be a challenging task.

For plus-size women, this is even more challenging.

Plus-size model Candice Manuel was one of those brides who struggled to find the perfect dress for her curvy body.

“In December 2020, I celebrated my five-year wedding anniversary, and it took me back to my wedding planning days and the difficulty of finding the perfect dress as a curvy woman even though at the time I was a few sizes smaller.

“The struggle was still there, finding the perfect fit for my personal style.”

“For me, finding the perfect wedding dress in 2015 for a curvier woman was not the fairytale I envisioned.

“I was not afforded the opportunity to sit and sip champagne with my mom and three bridesmaids to fit a full rail of dresses that were made to fit my body type or style” says Manuel about her own experience.

During 2020, she, along side fashion designer Valencia Harrison, created a Curvy Bride collection to cater to the needs of the fuller figure bride.

Curvy Bride collection. Picture: Rezaine Desai Photography

Manuel is the founder of the pioneering body positive brand Embrace Your Curves as well as a full-time model/actress who’s been in the industry since the age of 14.

Valencia Harrison and Candice Manual. Picture: Supplied

Designer Harrison and Manuel both grew up in Mitchells Plain and started working together when she walked in one of Harrison’s fashion shows.

Subsequently, Harrison has dressed Manuel for all her gala and red-carpet events.

It’s been a natural progression for the two creative forces to come together to create something iconic in the bridal and fashion industry.

Curvy Bride collection. Picture: Rezaine Desai Photography

I asked the Manual how she would describe the collection.

“The collection is like no other. We’ve used soft, stretchy lace fabrics, along with lining that holds its form, yet, has no uncomfortable boning or stiffening.

“We wanted our brides to be comfortable on their big day, and most importantly, embrace every inch of their curves” says Manual.

Curvy Bride collection. Picture: Rezaine Desai Photography

She continues to describe Harrison’s designs as simplistic and elegant.

Curvy Bride collection. Picture: Rezaine Desai Photography

“Her eye for detail and love for textures filters through her work and adds a bit of the edgy twist she self possesses.

“Her designs are filled with timeless takes on new modern trends, which allows any brides the dream wedding gown in any shape and size.”

Manual offers the following advice to the plus-size brides-to-be: “Don’t let society dictate to you what the perfect wedding dress should be. Stay true to your style, and go for it. It’s your big day!”