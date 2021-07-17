David Harbour says best thing about Vegas wedding was that they didn’t invite unwanted guests

David Harbour says the best thing about "sort of eloping" to Las Vegas to marry Lily Allen was that they didn't have to invite lots of unwanted guests to their nuptials. The star couple tied the knot in September 2020 at the Graceland Wedding Chapel and celebrated their union with a burger and fries meal, and David insists he would do it all again because it was joyous to say his vows with just the woman he loves and an Elvis Presley impersonator.

Speaking on 'The Jess Cagle Podcast with Julia Cunningham Podcast', he said: "Las Vegas, it’s fantastic, they'll do it in an hour, you can drive through, what is annoying though is they will tweet it out! “I gotta say, man, I highly recommend getting married in Las Vegas, especially with Elvis in a global pandemic, under the ashen skies of Las Vegas as the wildfires burn and the smoke coats all of Nevada. “It was a very surreal experience to say the least, but the one great thing about sort of eloping to Vegas is you don't have to invite all those annoying people that you know. Like you make a list and you're like, ‘Oh, these people are gonna want to be invited and we're gonna have to sit her next to him and...’ this was just like me, Lily, the kids, and we just like went and got married by Elvis and we went to In-N-Out Burger afterwards for our reception. It was just so pure and joyous and what it was and I just loved it, I highly recommend it.”

When saying “I do” to 'The King' no one recognised who David and Lily - who has two daughters, Ethel, 10, and Marnie Rose, eight, with her ex-husband Sam Cooper - were, but afterwards when the chapel photographer found out he was snapping the lead of Netflix hit 'Stranger Things' and a British pop star, Elvis impersonator Brendan Paul couldn’t wait to get in some photos with the happy couple. David shared: “The greatest thing was Elvis didn't know who we were. So, Elvis was just doing his show. The kids, Ethel - Lily’s oldest child - did not like music very much, there's a lot of pictures of her like holding her fingers on her ears as Elvis was singing the three songs that we were guaranteed. “It was funny that after the wedding, we were taking photos, because Elvis does a 10-minute ceremony and then we took photos. During the photo session the photographer was taking pictures of Lily alone, and was like, ‘Wow, that's crazy you look just like this singer Lilly Allen, you look just like her.’ And she was like, ‘Yeah I am Lily Allen.’ And he was like, ‘Oh my god.’ And then he's taking pictures of me alone and he was like, ‘You look just like the guy in the show Stranger Things,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, I'm that guy.’ And then Elvis got excited and wanted to be in some of our photos which I guess does not happen all the time so we were very happy that the king would deem to take pictures with us.”