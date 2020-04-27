How to make the most of a smaller wedding

A girl’s wedding day is a day she’s been planning since she was a little girl. Some women start planning their wedding day when they feel like they’ve met Mr Right. But there are many brides-to-be who have already planned their perfect wedding down to the finest detail, who are currently devastated by the fact that they can no longer have the wedding they have always dreamed of due to the coronavirus pandemic. In an attempt to lower the infection rate, the government has urged people to practice social distancing and has instituted strict laws around large gatherings. Bridal couples now have to decide whether they should postpone their weddings or if they should downscale their wedding to accommodate the current laws around gatherings.

If you decide to go ahead with your special but on a smaller scale, here are a few tips on how to still make the most the day.

Picturesque outdoor ceremonies

Outdoor ceremonies are great for smaller weddings. It’s easier to spread the seating to adhere to the guidelines for social distancing. South Africans are spoiled for choice with beautiful beaches and wine farms in our country, and it would be worth your while to find out which businesses are willing to accommodate small groups.

You will have beautiful views, your significant other, and your closest loved ones with you - which doesn’t sound bad at all. Make the best of the natural, outdoor lighting for amazing photo opportunities with your wedding party and guests, and get creative with catering: look into fancy picnics or bowl foods, to minimize the hassle around formal, seated dining.

Trendy celebrations

Try something new and consider a breakfast wedding. Hotels with stunning views like BON Hotel Waterfront Richards Bay offer guests scenes of the waterfront, and the hotel has implemented special measures to limit the risk of coronavirus infection. “We have always prioritized cleanliness, but since the outbreak of Covid-19, we have doubled down on our efforts.

"On each shift, we have one person dedicated solely to sanitizing the property. We still want happy couples to have the most wonderful time, and do all we can to provide peace of mind to our guests,” comments Liza du Plessis, Banqueting Manager at the hotel. You will have the peace of mind of a smaller celebration, with all the safety aspects covered.

There’s no place like home

Perhaps the most extreme, yet very special way of celebrating, may be inviting everyone to you and your partner’s home - if you live together already. A small ceremony in your space with people you hold dearest to you.

If you are missing loved ones due to travel restrictions or any other reasons, social media is a great way to include them in the celebrations. Dial them in via Skype, FaceTime or WhatsApp, and allow them to toast along with the rest of your guests.