If pettiness was a person, this bride-to-be who kidnapped her sister’s cat would be it

Plannning a wedding can be a stressful time. From keeping within the budget to adhering to the guest count, things can become strained at times.

And stressful situations can turn you into someone you wouldn’t recognise – hence, the coining of the term “bridezilla.”

But this bride-to-be might have taken things a tad bit too far.

Posting her very own bridezilla experience, Reddit user Sorrynotsorry222 said her sister got engaged in February and wanted her to be maid of honour.

“I was super excited for her and suggested having an engagement party to celebrate her fiancé and her. My intention was to throw her an intimate party with close friends and family, and to have a casual party such as a bbq at a park somewhere or maybe a dinner at a restaurant. Something simple,” she wrote.

And that’s where things started spiralling out of control.

“As soon as there was mention of having an engagement party my sister was so excited! She started telling me exactly what she wanted – where to have it, the theme that she wants, the type of food she wants, dessert, a list of 60 guests.”

Sorrynotsorry222 tried her best to accommodate all her sister’s outrageous requests.

In the run-up to the engagement party, the bride-to-be’s plans kept on changing, from the guest count to the venue. And on top of everything else, she had to plan everything herself.

“I spent over $100 (R1 370 in decorations alone, and have already co-ordinated with the bridesmaids to have special dessert and party activities. So to be told I need to ’plan this’ was a slap in the face,” she wrote.

An effort to talk things through with her sister just made things worse.

“She told me she was hurt (???) and then proceeds to tell me she can no longer cat sit for me … I’m a travel nurse and she’s been watching my cat while I’m away.

“I told her that was fine and I could pick up my cat today when I’m off work and that I hope there are no hard feelings …

“Well she responds bat s*** crazy … she cussed me out and threatened to let my cat out while I’m still at work (he’s indoors only). She said I cannot come back to pick up the cat because I am no longer welcome in her home.

“I will be having a sherrif accompany me tonight to pick up my cat safely as I now fear for his own safety.

“I don’t even care about the engagement party anymore but as a nurse she is now a danger to others and I fear the safety of myself and my animal.

“UPDATE: police came and they were cat people! Blessing in disguise. It was so silly to explain the situation but they agreed she is unstable and very petty.”

The thread got more than 216 comments with 98% upvote. Many agreed that Sorrynotsorry222 should revoke her maid of honour duties and stay away from the wedding.