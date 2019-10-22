The 'Hunger Games' star tied the knot with Cooke Maroney at the Belcourt of Newport mansion in Rhode Island, New England, on Saturday and to ensure her Dior frock was kept in pristine condition in the hours leading up to their vow exchange, the French fashion house stored it in a lavish guest suite at the historic Hotel Viking.
A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "The Dior design team flew in directly from Paris the day before J.Law tied the knot, and the gown had a private guest room booked for safekeeping at Newport's historic Hotel Viking for the evening."