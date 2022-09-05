Jordana Brewster’s wedding with cars and co-stars from ‘The Fast and Furious’

Jordana Brewster has tied the knot with Mason Morfit. The “Fast and Furious” actress – who is best known for playing Mia Toretto in the blockbuster action franchise – got hitched surrounded by her cast mates and loved ones at Redondo Beach in California on Sunday, and even had some of the cars from the films on display.

Among her co-stars in attendance were Vin Diesel and Ludacris, while the late Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow, was also there. Along with a picture of the aforementioned trio at the wedding, rapper and actor Ludacris posted a tear-jerking caption about Paul, who died in a horrific car crash aged 40 in 2013, that reads: “My Brother @paulwalker is Smiling Down From Heaven. His Daughter @meadowwalker is EVERYTHING the World Created Her to Be. Legacy Lives On.” (sic) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ludacris (@ludacris) Meadow shared the same snap and simply wrote: "Family."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meadow Walker Thornton-Allan (@meadowwalker) The brunette bride wore a breathtaking gown by Carolina Herrera with an embroidered strapless bodice and a lengthy veil. The groom donned a classic tuxedo with a giant bow tie. The 42-year-old actress announced her engagement to Morfit last September, and she’s determined to savour “each step” of their romance.

Brewster – who was previously married to film producer Andrew Form between 2007 and 2020 – explained: “It feels really exciting. I’m starting to plan and I’m going to take it really slowly and I’m going to really savour each step. “I’m actually going to have an engagement party and I have a Pinterest for the dress and I’m doing all the girly-girly stuff I never did. So I’m really excited.” Asked how she knew that Morfit was the perfect man for her, Brewster said: “That was just a given. Yeah, there was no second guessing.”

Brewster previously admitted that Morfit’s proposal was “super romantic and traditional”. The “American Heist” star revealed that the proposal was a private affair. She said: “It occurred a couple of weeks ago, and it was super romantic and traditional. And it was ... It was really awesome.

“And it was just the two of us, and my puppy was there." Brewster also gushed over her relationship with Morfit, admitting she feels “completely safe and loved” by the businessman. Asked to reveal the best part of their romance, she replied: “Where do I start?