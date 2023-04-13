Kris Jenner gave Kourtney Kardashian her wedding ring from Robert Kardashian on the night before her wedding

Kris Jenner gave Kourtney Kardashian her own wedding ring from her marriage to her daughter’s late father, Robert Kardashian. In the Poosh founder and her Blink-182 drummer spouse’s Hulu special, “Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney and Travis”, Kourtney shares the sweet gesture her mom made on the night before their lavish wedding in Portofino, Italy on May 22.

Relaying a voice message from Jenner to her sister Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney said: “Wait. Wait, look what mom just gave me, her ring that was from dad.” The 43-year-old reality star – who has Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7, with ex-partner Scott Disick – also confessed that she was against the idea of getting married for years because she couldn’t bear the thought of her father not being there to walk her down the aisle. She said in a confessional: “When my dad died, I remember thinking like, ‘I never wanna get married ’cause my dad isn’t there to walk me down the aisle’.

“And so that gift meant so much.” The mother of three’s confession comes after Jenner previously revealed that Barker – who has Alabama, 17, and Landon, 19, with second wife Shanna Moakler – visited Robert’s grave to ask permission to marry his daughter. The rock star wanted to make sure he had the blessing of both of the raven-haired beauty’s parents.

The famous lawyer died in 2003, aged 59, following a battle with oesophageal cancer. And on an episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians” last year, Jenner, 67, spilled: “He came over and asked for her hand in marriage and I was like … it was so sweet and so tender, and then he said he went to your dad’s grave and asked your dad, and I just lost it.” Struggling to hold back the tears, Jenner told her eldest daughter: “It’s all happy.

“I wish that your dad was here to see it. I can hardly believe that it’s the first time that she’s getting married. Isn’t that cute?” Barker popped the question in October 2021, after less than a year of dating, and while the loved-up pair were thought to have tied the knot during a ceremony at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, the wedding wasn’t legally binding because they did not obtain a marriage licence. They then legally got married at a courthouse in Santa Barbara in May last year, before their big ceremony in Italy.