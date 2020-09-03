LOOK: Couple celebrate 60th anniversary with photo shoot in their original wedding outfits
For Nebraska couple, Marvin and Lucille Stone, celebrating 60 years of marriage was quite a feat.
Instead of letting the day pass as just another wedding anniversary, they decided to mark the milestone by re-enacting their special day.
In celebration of their diamond anniversary, photographer Katie Autry took outdoor portraits of the couple in their wedding finery – including the outfits they wore when they said “I do” 60 years ago, Fox News reported.
The pictures were posted to Facebook and soon went viral.
Eighty-one-year-old Lucille told Fox News that the couple were overwhelmed by the response on social media.
“My dad cried. He was the only one that cried," she told KHGI-TV as she recalled their wedding day.
"My mother beamed and they both thought Marvin was just perfect, and that does help when your parents like the person that you’re marrying.”
On why their union has lasted so long, Marvin, 88, said: “We both had farm backgrounds. We both were free enterprise people and we had similar goals in life, and we were both in teaching.”
"We were just kind of together in our concepts of what to do and what direction to go and so forth.”
Looking at the anniversary photos it’s clear to see that 60 years on, they’re still very much in love.