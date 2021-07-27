LifestyleStyle BeautyWeddings
Issa Rae on her wedding day. Picture: Lauren Fair.
LOOK: Issa Rae gets married in custom Vera Wang dress

American actress Issa Rae is officially a wife after tying the knot with international banker Louis Diame.

The “Insecure” star got married on Sunday, July 25, at Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France. She donned a stunning custom Vera Wang white gown and rocked a curly ponytail by Felicia Leatherwood.

She shared the wedding images with her 3.2 million followers on Instagram and made it seem like a random photo shoot. That’s how humorous she is.

She said: “ A) Impromptu photoshoot in a custom @verawang dress.

B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed. C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody’s Husband. Big thanks to @whiteedenweddings for being so gracious and accommodating and making this feel so real and special.”

DeNeen Brown, a writer at The Washington Post, recalled interviewing the couple when they were still dating.

“Congratulations! Wonderful news Issa Rae got married! In 2012, I was lucky enough to interview Issa and her then-boyfriend, now husband, in LA when Issa was on the verge of stardom. I took the lovely couple for tacos. I knew she was going to be a star,” said Brown.

Most of her fans congratulated her, and liked how she kept her relationship private for so long.

“Issa Rae quietly got married in the south of France with a small group of friends and family when we ain't even know she was in a relationship. That's how u keep to yourself and keep your business private,” commented @Red_BULLish.

