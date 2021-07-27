LOOK: Issa Rae gets married in custom Vera Wang dress

American actress Issa Rae is officially a wife after tying the knot with international banker Louis Diame. The “Insecure” star got married on Sunday, July 25, at Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France. She donned a stunning custom Vera Wang white gown and rocked a curly ponytail by Felicia Leatherwood.

She shared the wedding images with her 3.2 million followers on Instagram and made it seem like a random photo shoot. That’s how humorous she is. She said: “ A) Impromptu photoshoot in a custom @verawang dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Issa Rae (@issarae) B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed. C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody’s Husband. Big thanks to @whiteedenweddings for being so gracious and accommodating and making this feel so real and special.”

DeNeen Brown, a writer at The Washington Post, recalled interviewing the couple when they were still dating. “Congratulations! Wonderful news Issa Rae got married! In 2012, I was lucky enough to interview Issa and her then-boyfriend, now husband, in LA when Issa was on the verge of stardom. I took the lovely couple for tacos. I knew she was going to be a star,” said Brown.