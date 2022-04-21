LOOK: Nollywood stars shine in glittering A-fashion style at Rita Dominic’s wedding

As expected, guests stuck to the green and gold theme and dressed to the nines.

The wedding was attended by Nollywood stars including Lilian Bola Bach, Shan George and Hilda Dokubo, Joke Silver, Chioma Akpotha, Uti Nwachukwu, Eve Esin, Idia Aisien, Lala Akindoju, Ese Eriata, Vivien Chidera Okafor, Mimi Linda Yina, Jeremiah Ogbodo Aka, Ronke Tiamiyu and Ini Edo.

All the ladies looked ravishing in their dresses and matching geles, while the men came through with their agbadas.

Fashion and beauty are a big part of the Nigerian culture, and they showed us how to dress up at a wedding.

The bride changed into two outfits designed by Tubo, a luxury bridal bespoke brand. For her first look, she wore a blue short dress and coral beads on her head and neck.