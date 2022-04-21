Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
LOOK: Nollywood stars shine in glittering A-fashion style at Rita Dominic’s wedding

Rita Dominic at her wedding. Picture: Ovia_reflex.

Published 1h ago

Rita Dominic is officially an Igbo bride.

Multi-award winning Nollywood actress Rita Dominic tied the knot with her entrepreneur husband, Fidelis Anosike.

The pair had a traditional wedding at Dominic’s hometown Aboh Mbaise, Imo State, South East Nigeria.

The wedding was attended by Nollywood stars including Lilian Bola Bach, Shan George and Hilda Dokubo, Joke Silver, Chioma Akpotha, Uti Nwachukwu, Eve Esin, Idia Aisien, Lala Akindoju, Ese Eriata, Vivien Chidera Okafor, Mimi Linda Yina, Jeremiah Ogbodo Aka, Ronke Tiamiyu and Ini Edo.

As expected, guests stuck to the green and gold theme and dressed to the nines.

All the ladies looked ravishing in their dresses and matching geles, while the men came through with their agbadas.

Fashion and beauty are a big part of the Nigerian culture, and they showed us how to dress up at a wedding.

The bride changed into two outfits designed by Tubo, a luxury bridal bespoke brand. For her first look, she wore a blue short dress and coral beads on her head and neck.

For her second look, she changed into a custom hand-beaded coral dress with matching gele.

“This outfit screams labour of love. Look at those individually hand-beaded coral tassels, the structure, the fit, the detailing. Every angle of this garment was carefully designed and detailed to perfection. Every inch of the dress tells a story,” says the designer.

A week before the wedding, Dominic hosted a bridal shower. Image consultant Yummie Ogbebor put her in a pink doll dress with wide arms designed by The Studio by S B Youme.

Dominic, who started acting at 5 years old, was born into the Royal Waturuocha family of Aboh Mbaise. She is the youngest of four children.

