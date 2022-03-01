LOOK: Somizi Mhlongo redesigns his wedding ring

Media personality and cook Somizi Mhlongo has redesigned his wedding ring. The “Idols SA” judge, who was married to Mohale Motaung, decided to turn his wedding ring into a promise ring.

“@nungudiamonds have done the things. So I asked them to redesign my old wedding ring into a fabulous promise ring, and this is what they did. TO NEW BEGINNINGS,” he said on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) The wedding rings, which cost R2.9-million, were designed by Nungu Diamonds.

“When designing the couple’s rings, everything stemmed from their personalities, which were the inspiration for the designs. Mohale and Somizi have two different personalities, although they may be similar in certain ways. “Mohale was very much involved in the design. He requested a different design and one that was rose gold in colour. I initially showed him something I had created before. He loved it but requested that we take the design a bit further,” said Nungu Diamonds co-founder Ursula Pule at the time. Mohale and Motaung had a traditional wedding in September 2019. They followed this with an all-white themed wedding in January 2020.