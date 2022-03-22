LOOK: The best-dressed at K Naomi’s traditional wedding

South African TV personality K Naomi Noinyane tied the knot with her husband, Tshepo Phakathi.
The traditional wedding that took place in Houghton, north of Joburg, this past weekend was attended by Noinyane’s industry friends.
While the bride didn’t say much about her wedding, she let her friends do all the talking by flooding social media with pictures of themselves in traditional attires.
TV presenter Pearl Modiadie dazzled in an Ankara dress and dramatic gele (West African headwrap).
YouTube sensation and reality TV star Lasizwe Dambuze donned a Xhosa attire known as umbhaco.
Meanwhile, former Miss South Africa (1994) Basetsana Kumalo and her husband Romeo were also in attendance.
Noinyane, who is a new mom, got engaged to Phakathi in September last year at Quoin Rock Wine Estate at Stellenbosch in the Western Cape.
“I said ‘YES’ to my best friend! I remember my fiancé saying this: ’Someday when you want to, and you feel my vibe, I will show you how a queen is meant to be treated…’ This was before we even started dating, and I didn’t want to give him time of day.
“You’ve done exactly that from day 1. I’m still in awe. This is really a love like no other, nothing I ever imagined to happen to me. A God thing. I prayed for you. I love you so much, baby! So excited for our future,” said Noinyane at the time.
Here’s more of the best dressed from Mr and Mrs Phakathi’s traditional wedding.