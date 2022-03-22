LOOK: The best-dressed at K Naomi’s traditional wedding

South African TV personality K Naomi Noinyane tied the knot with her husband, Tshepo Phakathi. The traditional wedding that took place in Houghton, north of Joburg, this past weekend was attended by Noinyane’s industry friends.

While the bride didn’t say much about her wedding, she let her friends do all the talking by flooding social media with pictures of themselves in traditional attires. TV presenter Pearl Modiadie dazzled in an Ankara dress and dramatic gele (West African headwrap). View this post on Instagram A post shared by P E A R L 🔸 M O D I A D I E (@pearlmodiadie) YouTube sensation and reality TV star Lasizwe Dambuze donned a Xhosa attire known as umbhaco.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lasizwe Dambuza (@lasizwe) Meanwhile, former Miss South Africa (1994) Basetsana Kumalo and her husband Romeo were also in attendance. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Basetsana Kumalo (@basetsanakumalo) Noinyane, who is a new mom, got engaged to Phakathi in September last year at Quoin Rock Wine Estate at Stellenbosch in the Western Cape. “I said ‘YES’ to my best friend! I remember my fiancé saying this: ’Someday when you want to, and you feel my vibe, I will show you how a queen is meant to be treated…’ This was before we even started dating, and I didn’t want to give him time of day.