LOOK: The bride wore Ralph Lauren. Jennifer Lopez married Ben Affleck in gown created out of 1 000 handkerchiefs

The 52-year-old pop star tied the knot with the 50-year-old Hollywood actor in a secret Las Vegas ceremony back in July, and then the happy couple enjoyed a second ceremony at husband Affleck’s $8.9 million mansion in Georgia. J.Lo has now shared the ruffled gown that Ralph Lauren created out of 1 000 handkerchiefs and 500 metres of fabric for her big day.

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) Sharing the image to her fans via OntheJLo.com, she said: "The dresses were dreamy... thank you Ralph Lauren. I will be sharing a few more pics and delicious details on our big day coming very soon On The JLo...." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ralph Lauren (@ralphlauren) The “Jenny From the Block” hitmaker – who initially dated Ben in the early 2000s – went on to wed singer Marc Anthony and had twins Maximillian and Emme, 14, with him before filing for divorce in 2011, while Ben was married to actress Jennifer Garner from 2005 until 2018 and has Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with her – rekindled her romance with Ben back in 2020 and also shared with fans that we should all make life as "beautiful" as we want it to be. She added: "Life is an art...and we are the artists...make it as beautiful as you want and create exactly what you want it to be...the JLo effect."

The images were shared shortly after the newlyweds – who went to Paris with their kids on their first honeymoon – were spotted on a romantic speedboat trip off the coast of Tremezzo in Lake Como on Tuesday. In pictures obtained by DailyMail.com, the pair were seen deep in conversation and also shared a kiss during the ride. Ben is said to have been seen looking at pictures from their second wedding day on his phone.

Story continues below Advertisement