LOOK: We’re loving it! Durban couple take their lockdown wedding photos at McDonald’s

Faced with lockdown and many wedding venues closed, newlyweds Romano and Taslyn van Blerk were running out of options for their wedding photo shoot. But as soon as their wedding photographer Michael Lungani Mia suggested a somewhat unusual setting, they jumped at the chance. McDonald’s in Pinetown, Durban, was chosen as the quirky backdrop for their forever-cherished wedding photos. The result was a fun-filled day for both Romano and Taslyn and their wedding guests. Taking to Facebook, Mia posted a series of photos of the happy couple, with McDonald’s staff also sharing in their special moment.

Explaining how they ended up at the fast-food joint, Mia said: “So, short story, after the wedding we were stressing for venues to shoot. I was like let’s go to McDonald’s 😩 the dope people Taslyn and mono are, they like, awe let’s do it .... got to McDonald’s pinetown they made the shots fire.”

He also added that the shoot was definitely a highlight for him.

Facebook users were equally impressed with Mia’s photography skills and Romano and Taslyn’s eagerness to try something different.

“Epic wedding, very NYc,” commented one user.

Another said: “Very unique its not even about venues but your union in God’s eyes. Beautiful different unique and blessed.”

The post quickly went viral with 3.1K likes and 3.3K shares after it was shared on Sunday.

No doubt photographer Mia will be getting much more wedding requests after this.

