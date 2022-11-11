‘My husband’s ex-girlfriend sent him a wedding invitation addressed only to him’

Break-ups can be tricky. Whether you end things on good terms and simply move on or end up hating each other, your ex will always be a part of your relationship history.

Story continues below Advertisement

Some people don’t mind staying in touch with their exes while others never ever want to see them again. Regardless of your relationship with your ex, how it impacts your current relationship is important. You have to be upfront with your new partner and it’s then up to them to accept it or not.

One Reddit user has been left perturbed by the actions of her husband’s ex-girlfriend who invited him to her wedding. Why anyone would want their ex-partner at their wedding is beyond me. The user took to the Wedding Shaming group to share her story.

Story continues below Advertisement

She’s been married to her husband for almost eight years and he dated his ex-girlfriend ten years prior when they were still in college. “I guess they ended on good terms, but it’s not like they ever have talked since the break up. I never met her nor have I brought her up, so I was surprised to see her wedding invitation in the mail today,” she writes. Related video:

Story continues below Advertisement

“She’s friends with him on FB and although he’s not active on there, I’ve tagged him in many posts over the years, so it’s definitely obvious that we’re married.”

What concerned the wife even more, was that the wedding invitation was addressed only to her husband. “I’m not sure what I’m even more peeved about, the fact that this ex decided to pop out of nowhere or the fact that I’m not even addressed in the invite. To make matters worse, it’s a destination wedding and we’d have to fly to Central America.” “I’m not a jealous type and sure, people can be friends with their exes and end things amiably, but I definitely don’t think we’re going.”