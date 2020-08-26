Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev clear up secret wedding rumours

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are not secretly married. During a 'Good Morning America' promo for 'Dancing with the Stars', the 36-year-old retired professional wrestler was referred to as the 38-year-old pro dancer's "wife". However, sources close to the couple have told TMZ that it was an accident and that the pair are still not planning to tie the knot until Covid-19 pandemic is over, as Nikki doesn't want a socially-distanced wedding. An insider also told the gossip site that Nikki and Artem - who welcomed a baby boy just three weeks ago - are focusing on their newborn son and Artem's 'Dancing with the Stars’ return. Nikki recently insisted she wants to be in a "clear space" before she gets married.

The brunette beauty admitted the "uncertainty" of the virus makes her worry, as she wants the world to be in a better place when she walks down the aisle.

She said: "The uncertainty just kills me. It's so hard not to try to feel depressed over it at times cause you're, like, how long are we stuck inside for?

"I want to make sure the world is in such a clear space. The day I get married, I just want a massive party. I want a bash. I want everything I've dreamed of."

Nikki is looking ahead at 2021 for her new wedding date, but says she and Artem could wait even longer.

She added: "I honestly think our wedding will probably be far, far out. Maybe not, maybe within a year? But, like, I don't even know. I have a feeling it might be longer."

Meanwhile, Nikki has been up all night with her newborn son.

Artem revealed his future wife barely gets any sleep, as the tot loves to feed at night.

He said: “What’s sleep? Do people really sleep? I really feel bad for Nicole, because he’s a really good eater. So he’s been on it.”

Nikki and Artem got engaged last November.