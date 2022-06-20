Oh no, she didn’t! Mother-in-law upstages bride in worst way possible

Everyone knows the No. 1 rule of attending a wedding - never upstage the bride. Apparently, some people are not in agreement and will do anything to make the day about them.

One mother of the groom intended on doing just that by wearing a replica dress of her daughter-in-law’s wedding gown. Her outfit choice didn’t go down very well with the bride for obvious reasons. Taking to Reddit’s wedding shame community, the daughter-in-law, who is now divorced from her husband, shared a series of pictures from her wedding day of herself with her groom and mother-in-law.

The similarities in their dresses are hard to miss. “MIL really wanted to be bride. I'm now divorced from her son, who she posed with in the 2nd picture,” wrote jerseygirl1105. The groom and MIL with bride standing to the side. Picture: Reddit Responding to comments in the thread, she said, “It was humiliating for her because the reaction was not what she expected, which was to feel like the bride. Instead, she looked like an absolute fool.”

Not surprising, her post received 99% upvotes, with more than 200 comments. Most Redditors agreed with her, saying her MIL was creepy. “I thought they were sister wives,” said one comment.

Groom and MIL. Picture: Reddit “You know the engagement photos where the bride-to-be poses with left hand on chest, engagement ring showing? It looks like she’s doing that in the mother/son photo,” observed another. Some even suggested they were in a polygynous relationship: “Omg I thought the same thing! Polygyny! MIL has serious issues. Sorry for your need to divorce but, just from seeing that he allowed her to disrespect you during your guys wedding with this, I’d say that was a smart decision!” Luckily, jerseygirl1105 said her marriage ended amicably, saying: “we remain good friends because he’s a great guy who was embarrassed by his mother.”