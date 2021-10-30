Paris Hilton's wedding registry totals a staggering R950K

Socialite-entrepreneur Paris Hilton’s wedding registry totals a staggering $60 000 (about R900 000), as she and her beau Carter Reum have added items including a $1 000 crystal caviar server with a spoon, and a $4 885 Baccarat vase. The 40-year-old businesswoman is set to tie the knot with Carter Reum on November 11, and the couple officially posted their registry on Gearys, with the items totalling around $60 000, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Among the most expensive items on Hilton's wish list is a $500 Hermes platter, a $985 Christofle party tray, a $1 000 crystal caviar server with a spoon, and a $4 885 Baccarat vase. There's also a $990 Baccarat lamp, a $1 845 caviar vodka set for six, and a $355 crystal wine glass. And for their friends with more reasonable budgets, Paris and Reum have also listed slightly more affordable options, such as a $140 decanter, a $185 cake dome and $250 ice tongs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicky Rothschild (@nickyhilton) Paris and Reum, also 40, got engaged in February this year after confirming their romance back in April last year, and enjoyed a lavish joint bachelor and bachelorette party in Las Vegas earlier this month. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) Paris also had an Alice in Wonderland-themed bridal shower recently and was joined by her mom, Kathy Hilton, and sister, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, plus Kris Jenner, her aunt Kyle Richards of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fame and her co-stars, Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Rinna, at the “Paris in Wonderland” extravaganza. The lavish party featured a number of sweet treats, including cakes and biscuits themed around the fantasy tale.

Guests could grab a mini bottle of Moet & Chandon champagne from a vending machine, and on arrival, they were greeted by The Mad Hatter himself. As for the wedding itself, Paris previously teased that it will be a “three-day affair". She spilled: “It's gonna be like a three-day affair — we'll have a lot happening."

Asked how many outfits she will wear, she replied: “Lots of dresses. Probably 10 - I love outfit changes.” Not only will all their preparations for their big day feature in her new reality TV series, Paris in Love, she also recently confirmed their nuptials will be part of the show too. Paris said: "We just started shooting our new show, Paris in Love, on Peacock and we're shooting in New York just now, actually, and getting ready for the dress fitting and just planning the bachelorette party. There’s a lot.