Photographer chooses violence and deletes wedding photos in front of groom

YOU know what the best thing about Reddit’s AITA’s forum is? It’s about having to vent your frustrations without fear of judgement, knowing you hide behind a wall of anonymity. It’s probably why online users flood to it every day, with most posts making it to viral status.

But a photographer is having second thoughts about her rash decision after deleting her friend’s wedding pictures – in front of them. Before you start judging, you should probably know the story behind it. Going by the online name, Icy-Reserve6995, she explains that she’s not really a photographer, she’s a dog groomer.

“I take lots of photos of dogs all day to put on my Facebook and Instagram,” she wrote. As a favour to her friend with a small wedding budget, she agreed to be their official wedding photographer for the 10-hour event and they’d pay her $250 (about R3 700). “On the day of, I'm driving around following the bride as she goes from appointment to appointment before the ceremony, taking photos along the way. I shoot the ceremony itself, and during the reception I'm shooting speeches and people mingling,” she added.

Around 5pm, food is being served and she was told she couldn’t stop to eat because she needed to take photographs. In fact, they didn't save her a spot at a table. “I'm getting tired and at this point kinda regretting doing this for next to nothing. It's also unbelievably hot: the venue is in an old veteran's legion and it's like 110F (43ºC) and there's no AC.” She then tells the groom that she needs to take off for 20 minutes to get something to eat and drink.

“He tells me I need to either be photographer, or leave without pay. With the heat, being hungry, being generally annoyed at the circumstances, I asked if he was sure, and he said yes, so I deleted all the photos I took in front of him and took off saying I'm not his photographer anymore. “If I was to be paid $250, honestly at that point I would have paid $250 just for a glass of cold water and somewhere to sit for 5 minutes.” Icy-Reserve6995’s post gained a few responses with 2.3K comments and started a debate among wedding photographers.