Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan open up about wedding song choice

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan chose their wedding song to prove light triumphs darkness. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex walked down the steps of the church following their nuptials to 'This Little Light of Mine' and have now revealed the special meaning the song has for them. She said: "'This Little Light of Mine' played at the end of our wedding while we were walking down the church steps. It was the music that we wanted playing when we started our lives together. Because as we all know, ‘Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that." Whilst Harry added in their Archewell podcast: "The message of this song is one we hold so dearly. It’s about using the power we each have within us to make this world a better place." And the couple live by the relationship motto that "love always wins".

Offering relationship advice to George the Poet, the Duchess of Sussex said: "From us, I’ll say no matter what life throws at you guys, trust us when we say, love wins."

Duchess Meghan previously insisted she wants to make the world better for her son.

The Duchess of Sussex - who has 19-month-old son Archie Harrison with her husband Prince Harry - said: "I know we have shared experiences in being in interracial marriages and you know raising small children who are of mixed race and how that plays into that ... I think it’s gonna help a lot of people to better understand why we’re all so passionate about this, but mostly just thank you for doing the work and leading the way and finding solutions, not just for all of us, but for your little girl, for our little boy, for all of us. We really appreciate it, thank you."