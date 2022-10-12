Tamaryn Green’s multiple wedding celebrations explained: ‘We decided to embrace all traditions and rituals’

Miss South Africa 2018 Tamaryn Green and her businessman husband Ze Nxumalo showcased their recent marriage through a variety of celebrations that covered the traditions of their respective cultures.
From a pure white wedding in Cape Town in April, to an Umembeso last year, and most recently a traditional wedding and an Umabo, the lavish celebrations left Mzansi in awe of the beautiful mix but also a little confused about why so many “weddings” were carried out.
Sifting through the comments on her Instagram posts, Green decided to clarify the process leading up to the day they became man and wife.
In a broad summary along with photographs of each occasion, she said that they wanted to embrace all traditions and rituals required by both cultures to be married.
“For those who were wondering, here is a surface level explanation of the celebrations that Ze & I had. I noticed a few confused comments.🤗…
“In Western society there is traditionally an engagement, followed by a kitchen tea/bachelorette or bachelors, then finally the white wedding.
“A traditional Zulu wedding is quite different, but also has distinctive stages.“
She went on to explain the various stages, such as the lobola negotiations and Umembeso.
"…The groom’s family is welcomed to the bride’s home. In this case Paarl. This event announces publicly that the groom & the bride are no longer on the market for anyone. 😋 The wedding date is then set. These days both the white & traditional wedding take place over one weekend…
“The white wedding took place in April where Ze & I were officially married in Stellenbosch (slide 6&7) but the traditional wedding still had to take place and was set for October in Durban, Midlands.
“Here, there is slaughtering of cows & sheep to welcome the Makoti (bride).”
Green said traditional attire is worn, the bride’s family sing their traditional songs before the father hands the bride over. Gifts are distributed, the festivities are concluded and only then does the marriage begin.
"…Gifts are then distributed to the groom’s family = Umabo. (Slide 8&9). The festivities are concluded and the marriage begins.❤️. Please know that this is a very broad summary and the above steps are often modified according to the couple and their preferences. ❤️,“ ended Green’s Instagram post.
Fans where happy to learn more about cultures and welcomed Green’s explanation.
@r_m_ball wrote: “Thank you for sharing the information! It is a privilege to learn more about the different cultural traditions. 🎉.”
@tasneem_kara_ said: “Congratulations to both of you… So rich in culture… Beautifully explained and very educational. Thank you for sharing🌺.”
@jadeaxon commented: “So beautifully explained!! So special that you’ve embraced both cultures Tam ♥️♥️♥️♥️.”