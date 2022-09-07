The bridesmaid says no to a dress she feels uncomfortable about and is now being shunned by the bridal party

If you’ve ever watched the movie “27 Dresses”, you’ll know that brides have a nasty habit of picking out not-so-flattering bridesmaid dresses. Whether it’s because the bride has a clear vision of what her wedding must look like and picks out a dress to match it regardless of how the bridesmaids feel, or if they pick out bad dresses so that she isn’t outshone, poor bridesmaids are stuck with what they get.

Well, it’s either that or they simply get cut out of the bridal party. This 29-year-old bridesmaid took to the Reddit AITA (Am I the A**hole) group to share her unhappiness regarding the dress the bride and the other bridesmaids had picked out. Before going into the issue around the dress, she explained that she was currently not comfortable in her own body as she had gained weight.

“I am overweight. It’s something I’m working on as I’m very much not comfortable in my body, but again, it’s a work in progress,” she said. Her friend, who is getting married in a couple of months, asked her and a few other friends to be her bridesmaids. A week ago the bride sent a few pictures of dresses to the group of bridesmaids that she had in mind for them.

“My friends voted on this long-sleeve skin-tight dress. I would not be comfortable in this dress as it’s too tight, both in terms of physical comfort and mental comfort. I voiced my opinion and why and my friends all said they liked the dress most, and the bride-to-be said that since all of my friends agreed on this one we had to pick it. I asked if I could wear a similar dress of my own that’s more comfortable (it’s in a similar shade of green that my friend chose for this dress) so I could still be there but also comfortable” the clearly unhappy bridesmaid explained. “My friend told me that the day is not about me and that I will just have to put up with being uncomfortable for an evening. I told her it would be genuinely embarrassing for me to wear the dress and that since I respect her day, I’m just going to withdraw from being a bridesmaid so my discomfort doesn’t overshadow her. I said that the dresses were very pretty and I understand why they chose them, but I’m just not willing to wear it. I then said that there’s no hard feelings, I’m not mad, I understand, but they have to understand why I’m uncomfortable” she continued. Her wanting to pull out of the bridal party has now caused the bride additional stress because it will force them to make drastic changes.

“She then got mad and said now either her fiancé will have to drop a groomsman or she has to find another bridesmaid.” Even after apologising and yet again suggesting a different yet similar dress that she would be much more comfortable in, the bride has once again turned her down. She’s now been shunned by everyone in the bridal party. Do you think she’s being an a**hole for not wanting to wear a dress that will make her feel uncomfortable?