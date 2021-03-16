The sweetest revenge? Bride wears pink after mother-in-law tries to upstage her at wedding

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

When it comes to weddings, there are the unspoken rules. For example, guests should never outshine the bride – it is after all her special day. Imagine this bride’s surprise when her future mother-in-law insisted that she would be wearing white to the wedding because it was "her special day too". Taking to Reddit, the bride said her mother-in-law always made bizarre demands, like insisting that her son holiday and even spend Valentine’s Day with her. “My husband is the only child of a divorced mum who has heavily relied on him for emotional support, yard work, chores, anything you would rely on a husband for,” she said. But this time, the bride-to-be decided enough was enough and slowly started planning her revenge.

The trouble started when the mother-in-law accompanied the bride to shop for wedding dresses and picked out a white dress to wear to the nuptials.

“I have always been polite to her and ignored her passive-aggressive jibes. This woman has bought the same car in the same colour as me one month after I got mine, insisted we spend Valentine’s Day with her, asked my husband why he doesn’t take her on vacations, you name it,” she said.

“I made the mistake of allowing her to come bridal-gown shopping with me and my mums.

“There, she found a white wedding dress and insisted it was a perfect ‘mother-of-the-groom’ dress”.

When the two could not settle the argument, the bride decided, in secret, to wear pink and have her own mother and the rest of the bridal party also wear white, so her mother-in-law wouldn’t stand out.

“I went home and told my fiancé (now husband) and he tried to reason with her and she would not have it,” she said.

“So I decided we were changing things up. I picked a blush pink wedding gown without telling her, had my bridesmaids pick white dresses and had my mum pick a white dress."

Suffice to say, her mother-in-law showed up at the wedding and had “a shocked Pikachu face and was beet red.”

Redditors were quick to commend the bride for outsmarting the mother of the groom.

“Bride got everything she wanted, mother-in-law was still part of the theme of rest of wedding party, it’s brilliant and perfect,” said one comment.

Another said: “She beat the monster-in-law at her own game in a super classy way, so awesome!”